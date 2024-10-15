Flood-prone areas left with unresolved woes from last year in Chennai

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon setting in early this year, TNIE visited the flood-prone areas of Velachery, Manali, Perumbakkam, and Korattur for a status check, only to realise that various issues have carried over from the floods last year.

A common concern across these regions was illegal sewer connections that were allowed to flow into stormwater drains. Not only does this disrupt the course of stormwater but also leads to sewage stagnation on the streets when the drains are burdened during heavy rains.

In Velachery, the residents of areas such as Ram Nagar, AGS Colony, and Vijaya Nagar expressed frustration over the corporation officials suggesting those staying on the ground floors shift to higher ground. “Year after year, the officials provide us with this same advice instead of executing a permanent solution. Nothing is done to address the root cause of inundation,” said Selvi S (42), a resident.

The Velachery Lake’s storage capacity has reduced from 19.24 million cubic feet (Mcft) to a mere 4.81 Mcft over time. The lake, now heavily contaminated with sewage, overflows during rains. Although the residents had requested officials to empty the lake to enable it to store more rainwater, they claim no action ensued.

At AGS Colony, the local sewage pumping station, which serves around 25,000 households, remains vulnerable to flooding. Work to elevate the station commenced only this month and remains incomplete, raising concerns about sewage flowing into houses.