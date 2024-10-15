People rush to park vehicles on bridges, stock up essentials in TN

CHENNAI: With heavy to extremely heavy rainfall predicted in Chennai and surrounding areas from Tuesday till Thursday, the public stocked up provisions as a precaution, leading to many shops running out of essentials by Monday late evening.

Fearing inundation, the residents from flood-prone areas have already started parking their vehicles on the flyovers in Velachery and Pallikaranai, and also on the railway overbridge in Velachery and Kalaivanar Bridge in T Nagar. The police, however, tried to dissuade the public from parking the vehicles on bridges.

There were also reports that some people were slapped with fines for unauthorised parking on bridges. Some residents said the police had placed challans for fines on the windshields of their cars. However, both the Greater Chennai Traffic Police and Tambaram Commissionerate denied the allegations.

Triplicane station

In view of the impending heavy rains, the Triplicane Police Station, which is operating out of a heritage building built over a century ago, will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police personnel from this station will function out of a few rooms on nearby Omandurar GH premises for the two days.