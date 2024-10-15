The perfect plant to get this winter

Light and watering needs: Tulsi flourishes in bright, direct sunlight for 5-6 hours a day. Without enough sun, the plant may develop signs of black fungus. Watering should be moderate, keeping the soil moist but not waterlogged. Note: In modern settings, where the plant is kept in a pot, excess water can either pool at the bottom, causing root rot, or drain out, washing away vital nutrients from the soil. Some consider keeping tulsi at home to be auspicious. While I do see the merit in having a tulsi plant on hand for treating common coughs and colds, indoor environments are not ideal for its growth.

Soil and fertiliser: A regular potting mix or red soil works well for tulsi, and it’s a medium feeder, meaning it benefits from occasional fertilising (once in three months) but doesn’t require heavy feeding.

Temperature considerations: Tulsi grows best in medium to high temperatures (20-40 °C), making it well-suited for warmer climates.

Troubleshooting common issues: A common problem with tulsi is fungal infections. To keep the plant healthy, ensure it receives the recommended amount of direct sunlight each day. Additionally, if a mature plant begins to flower heavily, it may be nearing the end of its life cycle. In such cases, collect and preserve the seeds, then replant them in the same soil or pot to grow new plants.

Propagation tips: Tulsi can be easily propagated from seeds.

Super tip: Regularly pinch off flowers to help your tulsi plant grow bushier and continue vegetative growth.