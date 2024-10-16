Free food for the poor for two days in Amma Canteens

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced that food will be provided free of cost to the poor in Amma Canteens in Chennai Corporation for two days -October 16 and 17.

In his post on X handle, the CM said: "Relief works are going in full swing in areas affected by heavy rains on Tuesday. The people in low-lying areas have been given shelter in relief camps and food and assistance have been given to them by the Chennai Corporation."

The CM said the poor and downtrodden people living in other parts of the Chennai Corporation would be provided food free of cost in Amma canteens on Wednesday and Thursday.