Alert lifted but residents see red as north goes south in Chennai

CHENNAI: Despite the heavy rain ceasing over 24 hours ago, northern areas in the city, including Pattalam, Pulianthope, Vyasarpadi, Vadaperumbakkam, and Athipattu Puthunagar, remained severely waterlogged on Wednesday night. TNIE observed that while areas such as Manali and Manali New Town, which usually experience water stagnation, were relatively unaffected, some other parts were found grappling with severe flooding.

Suganthi S (34), a resident of Pattalam, had to leave home on Tuesday with two young daughters after water began seeping into their tin-roofed house. Although the rain stopped a day ago, streets in Kanakaraya Thottam, KM Garden, Choolai, and Anjaneya Kovil Street remained inundated.

Suganthi, who works as a house help in an apartment, said she had to wade through knee-deep water to clean the apartment while her own home remained in shambles. She said no food was provided in her area, forcing her to bring food from her workplace for her children. In Pulianthope, the streets of Thattankulam, Munusamy, Rudhrapa, and Iyyavu remain inundated with knee-deep water. The water, which reached waist-level on Tuesday, only partially receded the following day.

A corporation official told TNIE that the Munusamy canal is an outdated arch drain that carries both rainwater and sewage, but its low capacity often results in flooding. The official added they are considering either removing encroachments and expanding the canal, or creating another direct water path to the Buckingham Canal. Currently, the rainwater must flow through Munusamy Canal to reach Gandhi Canal, then pass through Otteri Nullah, and finally drain into the B-Canal.