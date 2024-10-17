Families rescued by boat as water enters homes in Chennai

CHENNAI: Around 70 families in Kumaran Nagar, Sengundram, North Chennai, faced severe hardship as hip-deep water inundated their homes on Wednesday, even after the rains had stopped.

Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services personnel launched a rescue operation, evacuating many residents using boats. According to K Seenivasagan, Station Officer of Redhills, the rescue team evacuated 49 people on Wednesday, many of whom lived on the ground floor and had their homes flooded.

“There was about four feet of water, and the level started rising from Wednesday morning,” he said. He added that some families refused to leave their homes. On Tuesday, the team had already evacuated 15 people from the area. “All those evacuated, mostly elders and children, were taken to a marriage hall for shelter,” Seenivasagan said.