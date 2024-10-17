Restricting reproductive freedom

If the central government is serious about making ECPs and other hormonal contraceptives more easily available across India, it will not be enough to do so only on paper. The issue of shadow bans needs to be addressed. In Tamil Nadu, this shadow ban has been upheld equally by societal norms as well as by a succession of state governments.

While public demand is substantial, public pressure against the shadow ban is non-existent. Whether or not an actual, on-the-books ban on sales — or even an actual, on-the-books requirement for prescriptions — exists, lack of access affects and even endangers many people.

Reproductive freedom is a fundamental human right, and one of the tenets of any progressive system. Tamil Nadu likes to take pride in being seen as one of India’s most progressive states.

All denial of reproductive access is rooted in misogyny, and can potentially ruin lives. When one considers the data that young adults use ECPs most of all, deprivation of such medication is deliberately cruel towards those with already limited agency.

Even requiring a prescription can be an insurmountable setback, given the rampant sex-negativity of Indian doctors. People cannot be called irresponsible if they live in a culture of enormous stigmas around sexuality, and have never been armed with sex education and enough choices to begin with — including the freedom to make mistakes that harm no one else, and to not be disproportionately punished for them.