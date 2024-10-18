Waterlogging lingers, drain repair orders issued in Chennai

CHENNAI: Without further rains, all areas in the city is expected to be free from waterlogging by Thursday night, said city corporation officials. According to official data, stagnant water from 539 of 542 inundated locations in the city were cleared by Thursday evening. Officials added that work on the remaining locations is on. As many as 213 medical camps were set up by the corporation and health department to tackle any vector-borne disease outbreaks.

Some parts that were inundated on Wednesday, including Mullai Nagar in Vyasarpadi, parts of Pulianthope and Pattalam, were cleared, barring a few streets like Kanakaraya Thottam and Ansari street in Pattalam where water mixed with sludge, say residents. A part of Valluvar Kottam high road was still waterlogged, along with a few roads in Velachery’s Dhandeeswaram.

Work orders have been issued for urgent storm water drain repair work in areas like Aziz Mulk street and Peters road.

The corporation has deployed 1,233 motor pumps across the city and is handling 7,470 complaints that it has received through its helpline numbers from Wednesday to Thursday.

Rainwater harvesting

The corporation has also proposed to set up revamped rain water harvesting structures in 770 locations, mostly in parks and playgrounds, at an outlay of Rs 8.4 crore. As per plan, 320 structures will be set up in the south region, 200 in the central region and 250 in north region.