Beyond the lights

CHENNAI: During Deepavali, the bursting of crackers brings high levels of sound, light, and smoke. Of them, smoke emission is the most hazardous for children causing significant health risks.

The toxic substances released by these crackers in the form of smoke contain harmful chemicals like sulphur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and others that remain in the air, reducing its quality and posing significant difficulty for children to breathe normally.

Immediate impact of smoke

The smoke triggers respiratory complications such as common breathing issues, asthma, bronchitis, and allergic issues. Penetration of smoke into the lungs causes inflammation and long-term damage to the respiratory system. Moreover, some possibilities lead to wheezing and coughing. In addition, such smoke develops eye irritation, causing redness and watering.

Exposure to cracker smoke can lead to skin allergies.

Future health effects

Long-term health consequences for children include respiratory diseases and an increased risk of chronic diseases including asthma, lung inflammation, and cardiovascular diseases in later life. In the long run, the toxic chemicals in the smoke can damage lung functioning and weaken the immune system.

Identifying children at risk

Usually, children should be monitored while they are in a cracker-smoke environment. Medical attention is needed when children experience difficulty in breathing, wheezing, continuous coughing, or chest pain. In addition to such cases, children with pre-existing respiratory conditions such as asthma or bronchitis who are particularly vulnerable to firecracker smoke, require immediate care and prompt medical addition.

Precautions from smoke

Parents should ensure that their children keep away from the outdoors during peak fireworks hours and minimise their exposure to crackers. It is recommended to wear protective masks to filter harmful smoke while inhaling. Closing windows and doors can prevent cracker smoke from entering the home. Air purifiers can help to keep indoor pollutants free.

Emergency measures

Parents should maintain strict vigilance in safeguarding their children from harmful smoke while bursting crackers. Children who are experiencing difficulty in breathing and other respiratory issues should be moved to a ventilated area after exposure to smoke.

As breathing difficulties lead to dehydration, for which parents should seek immediate medical attention. Early intervention is crucial in preventing serious health complications.

(The writer is senior consultant and deputy head - Paediatrics, Dr Mehta’s Hospitals, Chennai)