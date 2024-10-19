Mind your mind at workplace

CHENNAI: This year’s World Mental Health Day (October 10) called for prioritising mental health at the workplace. This has become more relevant in light of recent reports of deaths attributed to work pressure.

Most discussions focus on sectors like information technology and financial institutions, but the reality is that any workplace can be a source of stress. Nurses, doctors, and journalists are among other vulnerable groups. Many more could be added to this list.

Threats to wellness

Any workplace focused on deadlines and increased productivity can generate stress. This culture imposes expectations in a bid to stay competitive, but overloading a workforce to achieve this can harm the well-being of both employees and the organisation.

Other factors contributing to work-related stress include long hours, job insecurity, monotonous work, over-supervision, limited promotional opportunities, harassment, discrimination, poor relationships with colleagues, and lack of encouragement.

An administrative culture that prioritises mental health in the workplace is essential. Internal systems addressing these issues must be active. Employee support mechanisms should be accessible to all those needing mental health assistance.

Unlimited damage

Work stress can cause headaches, fatigue, sleep disturbances, and anger issues. Chronic stress can lead to insomnia, a weakened immune system along with depression and anxiety.

People under excessive stress often try to cope unhealthily by smoking, or abusing alcohol and drugs, further damaging their emotional and physical well-being.

Care for yourself

Individual efforts are necessary to combat work stress. Address factors that influence your stress responses. Constant feelings of depression or anxiety will lead to burnout if left unchecked. Regular deep-breathing exercises or yoga can help manage this turmoil.

Job stress can cause automatic negative thoughts. Feelings of worthlessness can weaken the mind, and it’s crucial to identify and label these thoughts. Most of these thoughts are likely not aligned with reality.

After calming your negative emotions, challenge them and highlight your positive attributes. Eat a healthy diet and ensure adequate sleep. If your coping strategies fail, do not hesitate to consult a mental health professional.

Mental health is a priority

If work-related stress persists despite your best efforts, you may need to consider a job or career change. While this can be a challenging decision, especially when new opportunities are scarce, it’s crucial to avoid falling into a pattern of pathological compliance with excessive workload.

(The writer is senior psychiatrist, at Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi)