Moves with a message

Armed to fight

According to Laasya, the initiative aims to enable women to make informed choices. “It provides accurate and reliable information regarding their safety and well-being which is the need of the hour. We have encapsulated various women-centric schemes of the state and the Union government. We are bringing it with artistic expressions,” adds Thamizhachi. From harassment helplines to safety homes, the team has tried to put together a list of comprehensive initiatives for the public.

The union of Rasoham, Laasya, and Thamizhachi happened “many years ago” for a performance on Manjanathi, a poem written by the MP. “I have always admired Thamizhachi as an extraordinary artiste and scholar, whose poetry is both deep and sensitive. I approached her with the idea of ‘The Shakti Series’ as a public awareness initiative on women’s safety,” says Laasya, who connected with fellow artistes in the last week of September to run a campaign throughout October after getting Thamizhachi on board.

“This is the time of the year when artistes are more awake because of Navaratri. I wanted to involve the community in a needed topic and collectively voice our views that will matter. We know the world the way it is. I am not saying to accept or reject it.

If this is where we are, then why cannot we make the most of the available knowledge and empower ourselves to make informed choices?” says Laasya about her idea behind the initiative. With every day being a trigger for women, she adds, “I believe certain messages need to be delivered at a certain time. This is a good time as we are celebrating feminine energies this month. This month in itself is meant for empowering.”

With an increase in the number of incidents where women’s safety is under threat, this has become an important time to talk about the issue. “Women are still the victims of power and exploitation.

The recent case of the terrible loss of a doctor in the hospital, in a working space, is a shocking example of that. We live in an extremely crucial time at the juncture of history in terms of policy turning into action points,” opines Thamizhachi, adding that the country needs more women to be aware, educated, and empowered so that they can fight against the oppressive forces by being fully aware of their capabilities and capacities.

Watch and learn!

The series is an art-and-awareness initiative to enlighten women about their potential. “This is not a performance but a contribution. We are using art, as a medium, to grab attention for a greater purpose,” explains Laasya. The campaign comprises Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniattam, Odissi, and Kattaikoothu.

In the videos uploaded to date, we can see a Kuchipudi dancer standing on a plate to show women balancing work and safety. Kathak tones are employed to portray domestic violence. In Kattaikoothu, the artiste wears a big red bindi symbolising the SOS button.