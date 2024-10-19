'Vacate Loop Road today or face the music': GCC tells fish vendors at Marina Beach

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) announced on Friday that all fish vendors along Loop Road near Marina Beach must relocate to the newly constructed modern fish market from Saturday (October 19) or face action.

Despite being allocated dedicated spaces in the new market, some vendors continue to operate illegally on Loop Road, which the GCC recently declared as a non-vending zone.

The corporation has also urged the public to purchase fish only within the market premises and park vehicles in the designated, free-of-cost parking areas.

To ensure compliance, a surveillance team, comprising zone-level officials from the GCC and the traffic police, will monitor the area. A patrol station will also be set up in the area.

Speaking at a press conference at the new fish market, Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) K J Praveen Kumar detailed the facilities at the market and asked vendors to shift immediately. The market was inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on August 12, and shop allocation was completed by August 27. Though some vendors shifted on October 5, many still operate from Loop Road.