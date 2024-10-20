Corporation says Tambaram rain-ready, residents doubtful

CHENNAI: Officials of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) have claimed that most flood mitigation projects are complete and the city is prepared for heavy rains.

However, many residents remain sceptical.Residents of Mudichur and surrounding areas, including Amudham Nagar, Madanapuram, Pallavan Nagar, and Senthil Nagar, have raised concerns over recurring floods. They pointed out that surplus water from Seekanan Lake, which once flowed through four canals into the Adyar River, now passes through just one canal in Lakshmi Nagar West due to encroachments. This has caused severe flooding during heavy rains.

Residents have urged the authorities to build a canal to direct the surplus water to the Adyar River. They suggested using CMDA land to construct a one-kilometre canal with a retaining wall, potentially protecting 10,000 families from floods. P Saravanan, a Thiruneermalai resident, said, “We have long demanded the desilting and deepening of Thiruneermalai Lake to increase its storage capacity. Every year, TCMC begins partial desilting of stormwater drains, including the Nattu Kalvai, just before the monsoon, but the work remains incomplete.”

He also stressed the need to raise the height of the Nattu Kalvai retaining wall to prevent overflow.