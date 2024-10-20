Vendors at Marina Loop Road stay put citing possible drop in sales, insufficent shops at new market

CHENNAI: On Saturday, most of the fish vendors on Marina Loop Road refused to shift to the newly constructed modern fish market as they were hesitant and concerned over a potential drop in sales, and only a few set up shop in the market.

Even those who moved into the market were in two minds as they said a final decision will be taken based on Sunday’s sales. “We expect a rush of customers on Sunday as the Tamil month of Puratasi ends on Saturday,” said Vasidha (43), a vendor.

Most women vendors, who primarily buy and resell fish, have moved to the market, but fear that customers will ultimately prefer to buy from those selling outside. This has led to tensions among the fisher folk.

Those who have shifted to the new facility raised several issues with Chennai Corporation commissioner J Kumaragurubaran who visited the market along with officials on Saturday.

While the market is ‘aesthetically appealing’, the vendors say it is not practical. Some of the main concerns raised include very few customers visiting the market, gaps in the roof, lack of storage space, and need for CCTV to prevent theft.

Commissioner Kumaragurubaran said that CCTV cameras would be installed by Saturday and also promised to fix the ceiling to prevent rainwater from seeping inside.

Additionally, he announced plans to establish a cold storage facility and urged the public to support the market by purchasing fish from the complex. To solve the space issue, the corporation demonstrated by fitting one of the stalls with an extended stand that can accommodate more fishes, and assured that it would be replicated in other stalls.