A ‘Bustle’ing quiz

CHENNAI: What happens when the MBA students of M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women come together, methodically brainstorm, and meet and interact with corporates across the city? Twenty days into the course, the first years are sent out into the field for this purpose. The result is ‘Bustle’, the college’s annual corporate quizzing competition. From sponsorship to setting up the room on the second floor — the students worked together and were unrivaled in organising this event on Saturday afternoon.

During the 18th edition of the department’s flagship quiz, over 60-odd participants attended. The college thrummed with excitement and intense competition as members from established businesses and industries including TCS, Caterpillar, and Ernst & Young attended. On stage, Gopal Kidao, ex-president of The Quiz Foundation of India and co-founder of city-based Scholampics, was the quizmaster. Challenging the participants, Kidao’s questions delved into history, AI, trends, and businesses in the news.

“The first lesson in MBA is to not sit in the class; go out and personally brand the programme and market their event. They start right by raising sponsorship and connecting with corporates and the management is done by them. Year after year, we get participants from Bangalore, and Hyderabad from companies,” explains Dr Ramya Raman, director of the MBA programme. She adds that there are enthusiastic participants who return every year.

For Bustle, GRT Oriana was the title sponsor for the third consecutive year; Poorvika, IDFC Bank, Scolympics were also sponsors. Prizes worth one lakh were distributed to all participants. During the answer session, lucky audience members also bagged prizes.

Speaking about why quizzes were chosen as an event, Ramya mentions, “As management students, they need to know about the current trends and happenings. Interacting with a renowned quizmaster will give them a gateway to stay updated.”

B Naveen Kumar (Sai Mitra Constructions) and Jayakanthan R (TCS) bagged the first prize. Rohit Suresh and Vinid Sasidharan from Tiger Analytics bagged second, and Sethu Madhavan (Capgemini) and Rabi Shankar Saha (HCL Technologies) bagged third.

On the same day, a placement brochure on the MBA programme was released. Speakers such as general manager Uma Maheshwari from Caterpillar, Jayanthi from RR Donnelley, and economist Arun were present at the release.