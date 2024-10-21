GCC to improve roads linking MRTS stations at Velachery, Perungudi

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to improve the road linking Velachery and Perungudi MRTS stations following approval from the Southern Railways for maintenance work.

GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran announced on Sunday that the corporation will enhance the road surface, install additional street lights, set up walking paths and benches, and beautify the stretch. In a major step toward flood control, new ponds will be created near the six-vent culvert at Velachery.

While welcoming the pond creation initiative, the residents of Velachery also expressed concerns about the authorities not removing construction debris from the area. A few years ago, an attempted encroachment near the six-vent culvert led to a court-ordered demolition of a constructed wall.

Though the debris was partially removed earlier this year as part of flood-prevention measures, large sand accumulations still hinder the water flow, said M Balakrishnan, General Secretary of the TANSI Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association. He urged the GCC to clear these obstructions and widen the waterbody to enhance water flow.

He further highlighted the need for additional measures, “We request the corporation to deepen the canal near six-vent culvert, and to desilt straight-cut channel along Taramani Link Road for improved water flow during rain.”

A corporation official confirmed to TNIE that after TANTRANSCO completes restoration work following a road cut, the corporation will develop the 3.25 km stretch from Velachery to Taramani link road.