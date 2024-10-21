Loop Road or fish market? Shoppers in a pickle

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive day, more than 40 fish vendors continued to occupy the Loop Road on Sunday, despite the Greater Chennai Corporation’s diktat to relocate to the modern fish market. As the public flocked to buy fish on the first Sunday after the end of ‘Puratasi’, corporation officials had a hard time persuading them to buy fish only from the vendors inside the newly constructed complex.

Caught between the vendors on Loop Road and insistent officials, the shoppers who reached the beach early on Sunday, appeared confused. Indrani (65), who visited the market with her son, decided to buy from the roadside vendors as a leg ache rendered her unable to walk long. However since the GCC officials insisted on her purchasing only from the new market, the elderly lady returned to her two-wheeler.

“We have come to the market after a month and everything has changed. The market should be in one place, either inside or outside,” she lamented. Another customer, Ahmed Yousuf (46), expressed doubts as to whether the catch being sold outside was more fresh. While some customers rued the long distance they have to walk to reach the new market, others appreciated the structure for its amenities, including parking space.

Meanwhile, vendors along Loop Road engaged in heated discussions with the officials attempting to enforce the relocation. Some claimed that they lacked the necessary token, prompting the GCC to issue it to them on the spot. However, many still refused to budge claiming that they were assigned stalls right at the end of the facility where not many customers might reach.

After hours of negotiations, the GCC cleared out some stalls but allowed those selling fresh fish directly from their nets to continue operating from the roadside, as a decision regarding their relocation remains pending. These vendors also clashed with authorities, asking them why they were driving customers into the complex when they were toiling to attract sales outside.

Mala R (46), a long-time customer at Nochikuppam fish market, shared, “Relocating vendors who buy and resell fish is fair, but those selling fresh fish directly from nets shouldn’t be shifted. The appeal of coming here is to buy fresh fish straight from the nets.”

Vendors at the market reported higher footfall on Saturday, as no vendors set up stalls outside until 7 pm. But, as soon as some set shop outside, the number of customers reaching the market declined. Subhashini, a 40-year-old vendor, said sales would increase inside the market once all vendors are relocated. “Previously we toiled under the sun, but now, the new market has provided us shelter, drinking water, and toilet facilities,” she added.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (Central) K J Praveen Kumar confirmed that though vendors are being asked to shift, no legal action is being initiated against those not complying with the order. “We are focused on creating awareness among vendors and encouraging the public to purchase fish from the market,” he said, and added that speakers will be installed along the road to create public awareness.