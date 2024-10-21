Tales from a Shiva temple

CHENNAI: Getting a darshan of lord Shiva at Arulmigu Manneeswarar Temple is considered significant, and the prayers are believed to be heard and fulfilled, too. This powerful temple is situated in Annur, 32 km away from Coimbatore.

The temple is notable for its architectural design, history, and religious practices, making it a prominent cultural and spiritual site in the region. The exact date of this temple’s inception is uncertain. However, its believed that the temple was built about 500 years ago by King Manuneethi Cholan, an ardent follower of lord Shiva. Oral history says that the king received a divine vision, instructing him to build a temple in honour of lord Shiva.

The rajagopuram of the temple is a seven-tier structure. There is also a wing-like form on each side of the Shivalinga that symbolises Garuda (the eagle vehicle of lord Vishnu). This wing-like form conveys that lord Shiva is closely watching our doings. There is also a scar on the Linga, denoting an injury caused by the weapon of a hunter.

There is a faith around this temple that if one lights up 21 lamps and make 21 pradakshinas, the sins of the next 21 generations would be pardoned by Shiva. There is also a belief that lord Sri Manneeswarar at Annur graces as a Swayambumurthi under the Kailasa Vimana at the sanctum in the colour of sand.

Special pujas are conducted in the temple on new moon days. Mother graces in the name of Arunthava Chelvi. The oonjal festival is celebrated each Friday, with devotees worshipping her that day for children. While Mother Durga graces in the Shiva prakara in temples, it is believed that all prayers are favourably responded at Durga’s shrine.