Blue brilliance beneath the waves

CHENNAI: In the stillness of the night, the ocean awakens with an ethereal glow, the waves laced with streaks of neon blue. Captured by photographer Dheeraj Khandelwal, these images reveal the rare and mysterious phenomenon of bioluminescence along the Chennai coast that was witnessed over the weekend. The shots show the blue light tracing the crest of the waves. The longer exposure used to capture this moment blends the glowing waves into a mist-like dream, allowing the viewer to feel as if they are witnessing something magical.
Indian Journal of Geo-Marine Sciences explains Bioluminescence, or the biochemical production and discharge of cold light from living organisms, as a phenomenon that has been detected in over 700 genera globally, with the large majority inhabiting the world’s oceans.
This natural light show can serve as a predictive tool for harmful algal blooms and may also be considered an indicator of plankton biomass. Experts note that it could signal pollution, as the sudden flushing of untreated effluents through bar mouths stimulates the growth and blooming of phytoplankton.
Dheeraj’s journey into documenting this began by chance. He says, “I was going through Instagram. I saw a few pictures and didn’t realise it was happening here in Chennai until I researched it further.”
On the night of October 19, armed with his camera, a Nikon Z8, Dheeraj set out to capture the glow. “The first challenge was that in Chennai, the bioluminescence wasn’t visible on the shore but in the middle of the ocean, in the waves. It was also a quarter moon that night, so I had to figure out how bright the luminance would be in the moonlight,” he says.
One of Dheeraj’s most unique shots came from a drone, a creative experiment that paid off. “I wasn’t sure if the waves would be visible from the air, but I took a long exposure shot, and it captured the coastline glowing.”
This bird’s-eye view of the glowing waves became one of his favourites. But the process wasn’t easy. The sea was pitch black except for the moments when the waves formed, glowing with the bioluminescent microorganisms. He explains, “The hardest part was to focus in the dark ocean. That’s where I used a little bit of creativity and tried to take some longer exposures and slow shutter speed photos.”
As the night unfolded, Dheeraj was joined by onlookers who had also heard of the phenomenon. “Many people were seeing bioluminescence for the first time. There were moments when entire waves, stretching about 25 meters, would turn completely blue, and the crowd would cheer,” he shares.