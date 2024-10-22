Blue brilliance beneath the waves

Indian Journal of Geo-Marine Sciences explains Bioluminescence, or the biochemical production and discharge of cold light from living organisms, as a phenomenon that has been detected in over 700 genera globally, with the large majority inhabiting the world’s oceans.

This natural light show can serve as a predictive tool for harmful algal blooms and may also be considered an indicator of plankton biomass. Experts note that it could signal pollution, as the sudden flushing of untreated effluents through bar mouths stimulates the growth and blooming of phytoplankton.

Dheeraj’s journey into documenting this began by chance. He says, “I was going through Instagram. I saw a few pictures and didn’t realise it was happening here in Chennai until I researched it further.”

On the night of October 19, armed with his camera, a Nikon Z8, Dheeraj set out to capture the glow. “The first challenge was that in Chennai, the bioluminescence wasn’t visible on the shore but in the middle of the ocean, in the waves. It was also a quarter moon that night, so I had to figure out how bright the luminance would be in the moonlight,” he says.