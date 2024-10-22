CM Trophy Games: 2024 Paralympics silver medallist bags double crown

CHENNAI: Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan bagged a double crown in para badminton category of the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday. Thulasimathi, representing Kancheepuram defeated Jayamani of Thanjavur 21-1, 21-3 in the singles and then teamed up with Ezhilarasi to defeat Jayamani and Arulselvi of Thanjavur 21-8, 21-7.

In the ‘mentally challenged’ category, R Vibin of Kanniyakumari won the men’s 100m gold with a time of 12.35s. Rangaraj of Thirunelveli (13.09s) and Salem’s A Bhoopathi (13.38s) won the silver and bronze, respectively. Kanniyakumari’s NL Jasmine won the women’s 100m gold.