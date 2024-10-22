CM Trophy Games: 2024 Paralympics silver medallist bags double crown

CHENNAI: Paris Paralympics silver medallist Thulasimathi Murugesan bagged a double crown in para badminton category of the CM Trophy 2024 Games on Monday. Thulasimathi, representing Kancheepuram defeated Jayamani of Thanjavur 21-1, 21-3 in the singles and then teamed up with Ezhilarasi to defeat Jayamani and Arulselvi of Thanjavur 21-8, 21-7.
In the ‘mentally challenged’ category, R Vibin of Kanniyakumari won the men’s 100m gold with a time of 12.35s. Rangaraj of Thirunelveli (13.09s) and Salem’s A Bhoopathi (13.38s) won the silver and bronze, respectively. Kanniyakumari’s NL Jasmine won the women’s 100m gold.
Mumbai advance
Mumbai qualified for the semifinal of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy after rain played spoilsport in the quarters against Tamil Nadu U19. Mumbai had scored 192/7 in 25 overs with Prateek Yadav top-scoring for them (81). In response, TN were 102/4 in 14.3 overs when rain stopped play. Mumbai advanced by virtue of securing 20 points
in the league phase against TN’s 16. Brief scores: Mumbai 192/7 in 25 ovs (Awais Khan 50 (54b, 3x4, 2x6), Prateek Yadav 81 (57b, 8x4, 3x6), (ramp) RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/22) vs TN 102/4 in 14.3 ovs (LR Nawin 39, RK Jayanth 25 not out, Naman Pushpak 2/36)
Tamil Nadu post 335
After starting the day at 121/2, TN posted 335 in 98.2 overs, thanks to half-centuries from S Rithik Easwaran (58), KTA Madhava Prasad (59), S Lakshay Jain (57) against Chandigarh Col. CK Nayudu Trophy. In the second innings, Chandigarh were 38/4 in 17 overs at stumps.
Brief scores: Chandigarh 131 & 38/4 in 17 ovs (Sunny Sandhu 3/4) vs Tamil Nadu 335 in 98.2 ovs (R Vimal Khumar 47, SR Athish 31, S Rithik Easwaran 58, KTA Madhava Prasad 59, S Lakshay Jain 57, Anmol Sharma 4/68)