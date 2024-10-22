Gaps in Tambaram flood mitigation efforts slammed

CHENNAI: Councillors of the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation (TCMC) discussed erroneous assessments of properties for property taxes by corporation staff and the gaps in the civic body’s flood mitigation measures, during the council meeting on Monday.

DMK councillor C Saranya, representing Ward 38, broke down while discussing her struggles in addressing water stagnation issues due to alleged official apathy. “Due to the lethargic attitude of the corporation officials, residents in my ward abused me and some even threatened me,” she said, while also stating that a motor pump used to drain stagnant water was removed from her ward without her knowledge.

During the meeting, councillors from MMK and AIADMK staged a walk-out from the hall. MMK councillor M Yacoob, representing Ward 50, accused the corporation of failing to undertake necessary flood prevention measures in his area despite repeated appeals.

Several councillors expressed concern over the suspension of desilting works mid-way which had left their constituencies vulnerable to flooding. They urged the officials to complete the desilting works and other flood mitigation works before the onset of the next rain spell.

A section of councillors also alleged that wrong assessments of properties were carried out while fixing property taxes. In response, Corporation Commissioner S Balachander said the local body is taking intensive steps to bring uniformity in taxation across the corporation.

“Currently, TCMC is losing approximately `60 crore annually due to improper collection of property taxes. We are now working intensively to assess the 35 lakh sq.ft of commercial properties that remain unassessed, which will help the corporation recover lost revenue,” he said. Balachander also said the grievances of both councillors and residents would be resolved soon.