Higher education minister a no-show at TNOU convocation

CHENNAI: Former Vice-Chancellor of IGNOU Nageshwar Rao on Monday advised students to keep abreast of latest technological developments to remain relevant in today’s digital world.

Addressing the 15th convocation of the TNOU, Rao urged students to keep learning to progress personally and professionally. University Chancellor and Governor R N Ravi presided over the convocation, while Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan and Secretary K Gopal skipped the event.

According to varsity sources, the minister had agreed to attend the event following which his name was printed on the invites and even banners at the event, but surprisingly he did not turn up on Monday.

According to a TNOU faculty member, “There has been no official communication as to why the minister skipped the convocation. However, the ongoing controversy involving Chief Minister and Governor regarding the Tamizh Thai Vaazhthu is suspected be the reason.”