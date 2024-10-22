Legend of Zelda: Echoes from an adventure

Both the story arc and the overall universe of Echoes are no different from your usual Hyrule adventure. It starts as all the games in the series do — with someone important being kidnapped, and something unspeakably terrible affecting the lands of Hyrule.

In this game, there are rifts being created, with people, creatures, and houses being sucked into a void. It also eats up our well known hero, Link. So Zelda rises to the occasion — as only the princess has the ability to traverse between the living world and the void.

Zelda cannot engage in typical combat. And this works well for me, because that means that the entire focus of the game is solving environmental puzzles. You see, Zelda’s staff has a magic ability of copying the ‘echoes’ of items and creatures that it encounters. So if Zelda meets a trampoline, she copies its abilities, and summons its echo at very difficult moments. In this instance, the difficult moment would be when she comes across a wall that is too high for her to climb over. The trampoline helps her jump higher.

The echoes are fairly diverse and serve different purposes. The keese echoes let you glide from high-up mountains over rough terrains. My personal favourite combat support echo is the Lizalfos — a giant lizard with a spear, which attacks enemies faster than they can even spot you on the map. There’s a version of the ‘ultrahand’ mechanic from the recent Zelda games. They call it ‘bind’ in Echoes.