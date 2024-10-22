NewsofChennai: A handy guide during crisis

For the people

“NewsofChennai is a citizen service platform wherein whenever a need arises — for example, it could be a cyclone, rain, or any public information, which needs to be circulated — the website is open to access,” he says.

For the past three years, the page has been providing authentic information including helplines, relief centres, weather conditions, journalists to follow, a dos and don’ts guide, lake levels, advisory from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and medical emergencies. During the red alert last week, the site sprung to action again.

The open-source GitHub-based website is a collaborative effort by Shyam and his school friend, Archana. The weather data on the website is sourced from Weather Union, a Zomato initiative. “The company has installed local weather stations in 20-30 places, across the city, to get localised weather. This move provides localised weather, which people are missing. IMD does not have it, as of now, because they maintain only a radar and satellite-based system. This imparts citizens a good understanding of accumulation precipitation,” he says.

Lake-level data is popular among people, and Chennai Metropolitan Water and Sewage Board is the official source. “We update the levels once every two days. This was started with the motive for the people to have peace of mind,” he adds. The website’s main page has a running “ticker tape” on the top when there are “instant updates”. This could be the alerts issued for rainfall, cyclone lake levels, and others.