Portion of Greams Road in Chennai caves in 10 feet during peak hours

CHENNAI: A10-foot-deep crater appeared on Greams Road near Thousand Lights on Monday around 5.30 pm, causing traffic disruptions during peak hours. The traffic police later barricaded the sinkhole.

According to metro water officials, the road has both underground drainage and drinking water supply pipelines. They suspect water leakage from the old underground drinking water pipeline may have led to the cave-in. They are currently inspecting the site to identify the source of leakage.

A corporation official said once the leak is identified and repairs are completed, the Bus Route Roads (BRR) department will oversee the restoration of the road. The official acknowledged that such cave-ins are common in the area, and efforts are underway to determine the underlying causes in order to prevent future incidents.

A portion of Radhakrishnan Salai near Mylapore had caved in seven feet on October 8. Meanwhile, the BRR department from the GCC has issued a tender for transport and installation of cold mix, wet mix macadam, and M40 concrete to repair potholes and emergency patches across 15 zones in the city, at a cost of Rs 28.4 lakh.

Collapse common in area

