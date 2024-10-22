Stitches of inclusivity: Chennai-based fashion house produces adaptive clothing

Style with no bounds

The brand’s models wear flower-knitted shirts, polka-dotted shorts, striped pants with soft elastic, fidgets to open and close a pocket, garden-inspired trousers, and a dinosaur T-shirt. These collections are brought to life by Kamalapriya herself. A book and a pen to write down ideas, an electronic gadget, a stabilised internet connection, and some time at hand are all that is needed to design these new creations. “We want to create clothing that celebrates differences. There are no Indian brands that have adaptive clothes — that meet the unique needs of children who may have physical or sensory challenges — as a line of their existing products,” she points out.

If not for labels, adaptive clothing is manufactured by NGOs. According to the 25-year-old, “Those clothes are not very exciting. They are normal coloured fabrics. Nowadays, parents dress their kids with so much thought and importance.

When we live in that world, I feel like kids with (special) needs should not be deprived of something because of their condition.” She emphasises that inclusion is the core value of their plan. The brand promotes pure cotton custom-made clothes with a unit in ECR. Seven people — three women and four men — are involved in the production.

Kamalapriya explains adaptive clothing as “The ability to wear the clothes.” “People with mobility restrictions may not be able to stretch their hands. So, wearing a T-shirt with that small hole becomes difficult,” she says.