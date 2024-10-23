By & for women: 250 pink autos to hit Chennai

Chennai

The applicants should be residents of Chennai, should have passed the SSLC examination and possess a driving licence.
CHENNAI: The state government will partially fund ‘pink autorickshaws’ that will be operated by women in Chennai to ensure the safe travel of women and children. The government will provide `1 lakh each as grant to 250 women residing in Chennai to buy CNG/hybrid autorickshaws. Loan will be provided for the rest of the amount required to purchase the vehicle.

Women in the age group of 25-45 can apply for the scheme, and priority would be given to widows and destitute women. The applicants should be residents of Chennai, should have passed the SSLC examination and possess a driving licence.

The release added that eligible women who wish to avail the scheme should send an application to the social welfare officer, 8th floor, Singaravelar Maaligai, Chennai-600001, by November 23. In June, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan announced the scheme in the Assembly.

She had also said the autos would have a helpline and a GPS tracking system monitored by the police department. The minister had also said the pink autos would be functional in railway stations and bus stands in Chennai.

