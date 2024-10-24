A healthcare paw-TNER

CHENNAI: Whenever Vivek Srinivas P returned home after a long trip, he would find his dog, Bruno sick. As a highly-bred boxer, this was a recurring occurrence and regular anxious trips to the vet’s clinic followed suit. Like most pet parents, even he could not figure out what was wrong with his companion. “Every wag of a tail, every purr, every playful bounce, it’s all a language our pets use to communicate to us. But what about when they can’t speak?,” asks startup VETiNSTANT, co-founded by Vivek.

When furry friends are sick, many pet parents have yearned for them to share details of their symptoms. To bridge this communication gap, VETiNSTANT’s ExamD allows parents to measure temperature, SPO2, heart rate, and heart and lung auscultation.

“One issue with pet dogs is they have a high threshold for pain and human beings don’t know how to read signs of pain. It seemed like a simple answer to have basic vitals in place that you can monitor. If it is a child you can touch their head, and see if it’s a fever and give them some soup.

With a dog, you can’t feel their forehead. You use rectal inserts,” says Vani Aiyer, co-founder of VETiNSTANT. As a pet parent of three furballs, the 51-year-old has seen her share of fevers, hives, and other parents struggling to diagnose their pets.

The device was born out of the urge to have control of the pet’s health and catch a problem earlier than when it occurs. This led to the creation of ExamD — a non-invasive, hand-held pet health monitoring device, that integrates with the VETiNSTANT app

Avoiding general anesthesia or other life-threatening methods, it allows pet parents to clip the hand-held device onto the pet’s ear and check vitals. “Pets are supposed to add love back into your life and not stress, so it is a counter-productive effort when you don’t know how to manage their health.

They are like family members. We have made a device that allows you to take temperature simply by cupping the ear with the nozzle of the device and getting the temperature in one to two seconds. It cuts down time, effort, and suffering for yourself and the pet,” explains Vani.