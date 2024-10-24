Reflections and responsibilities

CHENNAI: As soon as you step outside the auditorium at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, an eye-catching display demanded attention — a brilliant ‘REUSE’ sign crafted entirely from red plastic cups, glowing vibrantly against a lush green backdrop. Below it, a thought-provoking model titled ‘Chess with Nature’ laid out a striking contrast: one side featured bulldozers and factories, while the other was filled with trees and a meandering river, mimicking a chessboard. The bold message, ‘Our Earth: Our Responsibility,’ echoed the festival’s core theme — challenging us to make smarter moves in the game between progress and preservation.

Vaazhiya Vaiyagham, the seven-day cultural festival hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, shines as a celebration of art, culture, and the deep-rooted connection between humanity and Mother Earth. As part of an ongoing partnership with Infosys Foundation, the festival is being celebrated across eight cities in India this year, with each Kendra (centre) focusing on a unique theme. For Chennai, the chosen theme revolves around Mother Earth, tying together performances that not only entertain but inspire action.

“The idea for this festival is that it’s not just an organisation, but a movement,” said K Venkitachalam, deputy director. “This started way back in 1938 when Mr Munshi, the founder, was tasked with promoting the cultural heritage of India during our struggle for freedom. We have 134 kendras across the country, and we aim to celebrate arts, culture, and education. This initiative is about taking Indian heritage forward, and we’re particularly thrilled to highlight Mother Earth as our theme this year.”

Day 1: ‘Vasudha’ - A Musical Confluence (October 21)

The festival opened with Anil Srinivasan and his team, accompanied by a 100-member children’s choir from Rhapsody Music Foundation. This grand inauguration set the tone for the days to come, with the sound of harmonised voices soaring through the auditorium, paying homage to Mother Earth. Venkitachalam noted, “The highlight was that we came out with a wonderful exhibition on sustainability, talking about how to serve and conserve the Earth.”