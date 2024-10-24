Squally weather on Loop Road; fishers strike work

CHENNAI: All is quiet on the western front of the Loop Road as the 250-odd fishers who otherwise lined the road with their catch awaiting customers, have not ventured out to sea for three days now as a mark of protest. Their grouse is with the police and corporation officials, who, they claimed, threatened to impose fines on customers who approached them.
Speaking to TNIE, the fisherfolk said the authorities were disrupting their livelihood in retaliation for them not shifting to the newly constructed fish market on Loop Road. The situation has dealt a severe blow to us, particularly with the Deepavali holidays fast approaching, they added.
S Ethiraj (40) said he has been earning a living by casting nets and selling the catch for the past 20 years. “I set sail at 4 am and return by 8 am. Most people frequent the vendors here because the fish is always fresh. However, since last Sunday, the police have been coming down hard on us. They threatened our customers and clicked photos of them,” he added.
The fishers said they have submitted a charter of eight demands, including permission to sell fish on the road, to the Mylapore MLA and the ward councillor. K Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said, “Customers on four-wheelers were fined Rs 1,500, while those on two-wheelers were fined Rs 200. All of our concerns have been overlooked, and we are being forced to shift to the new market. We are fighting for our livelihoods here.”
Highlighting the convenience of buying fresh catch while taking a stroll previously, Karthik Radhakrishnan, a customer, said, “Purchasing from the roadside had a visual appeal to it and we were provided fish that was brought from the sea barely a few hours ago. However, now we have to travel further to a concrete structure.”
When contacted, a corporation official said, “We have not forced them into anything. All facilities have been arranged in the new market and tokens have been allotted to the fishermen’s wives. Once we receive an official complaint from them, we will look into it.”
Lack of facilities
Meanwhile, it’s not all hurly-burly on the other side. The footfall and volume of sales have not been promising at the new fish market in the past two days. Even though 250 tokens have been issued for a total of 300 stalls available, barely a dozen shops are being used with very few customers dribbling in. Usually, wholesalers – 10 to 15 women – sell over 100 kg per day. However, the sales have plummeted in the past two days, said Bharathi.
On Tuesday, Sentharamai, an elderly vendor, appeared tense while waiting for ice boxes and freezers to arrive lest her fish get spoiled. As per sources, 300 stalls would need minimum 50 kg storage space, particularly on weekdays, to store unsold fish. But, despite having a five-tonne storage room, the facility lacks an ice box or freezers.
Other vendors flagged an issue with the market’s layout, due to which fewer visitors visit stalls toward the rear end. Anjalai, another vendor, pointed out that stalls with bigger displays were situated out front due to which the smaller and compact shops in the end go unnoticed.
When TNIE approached a government official stationed in the area, he said, “Tokens were issued to the vendors promptly. But no one is showing up. We are slowly setting up most facilities. There is even a toilet and parking facility here. We will ensure that all the issues, including storage, will be addressed immediately.”