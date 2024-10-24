Squally weather on Loop Road; fishers strike work

CHENNAI: All is quiet on the western front of the Loop Road as the 250-odd fishers who otherwise lined the road with their catch awaiting customers, have not ventured out to sea for three days now as a mark of protest. Their grouse is with the police and corporation officials, who, they claimed, threatened to impose fines on customers who approached them.

Speaking to TNIE, the fisherfolk said the authorities were disrupting their livelihood in retaliation for them not shifting to the newly constructed fish market on Loop Road. The situation has dealt a severe blow to us, particularly with the Deepavali holidays fast approaching, they added.

S Ethiraj (40) said he has been earning a living by casting nets and selling the catch for the past 20 years. “I set sail at 4 am and return by 8 am. Most people frequent the vendors here because the fish is always fresh. However, since last Sunday, the police have been coming down hard on us. They threatened our customers and clicked photos of them,” he added.

The fishers said they have submitted a charter of eight demands, including permission to sell fish on the road, to the Mylapore MLA and the ward councillor. K Bharathi of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association said, “Customers on four-wheelers were fined Rs 1,500, while those on two-wheelers were fined Rs 200. All of our concerns have been overlooked, and we are being forced to shift to the new market. We are fighting for our livelihoods here.”

Highlighting the convenience of buying fresh catch while taking a stroll previously, Karthik Radhakrishnan, a customer, said, “Purchasing from the roadside had a visual appeal to it and we were provided fish that was brought from the sea barely a few hours ago. However, now we have to travel further to a concrete structure.”