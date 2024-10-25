‘Air cracks’ in tiles cause alarm among secretariat staff; Minister EV Velu allays fear

CHENNAI: ‘Air cracks’ in the tiles laid on the first floor in Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai which houses key departments of the State secretariat caused alarm among the employees and they rushed down to the ground floor fearing tremors.

PWD Minister EV Velu along with engineers from his department inspected the place and clarified that the stability of the 10-storey building was intact and there was no need for panic.

Following this, the employees went back to their respective floors and resumed work.

The minister told reporters that the tiles were fixed 14 years ago and such cracks are quite normal in old types of tiles. All these tiles would be removed within a day or two and the employees need not worry about it, he added. The 10-storey building was constructed in 1974.

The Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association (TANSA) office-bearers said that the old tiles on the first floor cracked with significant noise. The government should ensure the structural stability of the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai.

“Already, TANSA has requested the state government to shift the entire secretariat complex to another location like Omandurar Estate or establish a new secretariat on the Madras Race Club premises,” one of the office bearers said. He also pointed out that the fire safety certificate was provided only to the Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai, and not the adjacent building which was constructed centuries ago.