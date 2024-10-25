At least 35 private school students in Chennai hospitalised after breathing difficulties due to suspected gas leak

CHENNAI: Around 35 students from Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary school in Thiruvottiyur were taken to nearby hospitals on Friday after they reported difficulty in breathing and some fainted reportedly due an alleged gas leak with unpleasant odour.

While nearly 20 are still receiving treatment at various hospitals, others were discharged after being treated as outpatients.

According to the students, the unpleasant smell was observed for the past two days. They said that on Friday, the students developed irritation in their throats and breathing difficulties due to the unusual smell at around 12:30 pm.

Despite informing the teachers, they reportedly provided only hot water to the students in response. However, at around 2:30pm, students from Class 6 to 10 along the in one particular floor began fainting one by one, prompting the teachers to take them to the nearby government hospital in Theradi.

Meanwhile, parents who gathered near the school and the hospital expressed their outrage that they were not informed about their children’s situation until 4 pm.