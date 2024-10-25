MTC conductor beaten to death by passenger inside moving bus

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old MTC bus conductor was allegedly beaten to death by a passenger inside a moving bus near Aminjikarai late Thursday evening. The police arrested the passenger soon after. Meanwhile, some bus MTC drivers and conductors staged a flash protest demanding action against the accused.

According to Aminjikarai police, the deceased, J Jagan Kumar, was the conductor of 46G bus operating from MKB Nagar and Koyambedu. Around 7.30 pm on Thursday, the accused, V Govindhan (53), boarded the bus near Anna Nagar Arch in Aminjikarai. Jagan asked him to buy a ticket, but since he was quite far away from Govindhan, an argument broke out between the two, the police said quoting eyewitnesses.

The argument escalated and the duo began to exchange blows. As they continued attacking each other, Jagan collapsed and fell. As both suffered injuries, they were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. The doctors there declared Jagan brought dead. Upon information, the Aminjikarai police registered a case and arrested Govindhan. The suspect is under treatment at the hospital.

Sources said though the MTC drivers and conductors staged protests at some places, bus services across the city were not affected.