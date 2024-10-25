Posing as buyers, Chennai police team arrests Andhra man selling meth

CHENNAI: A special team of the Arumbakkam police arrested a 45-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly selling methamphetamine and seized 1kg of the drug from him. The team posed as buyers and asked him to come down to Madhavaram in Chennai from Andhra Pradesh, where they nabbed him on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Viswanathan of Ongole. Based on a tip-off that that a man was supplying methamphetamine to sellers in the city, police contacted him over the phone posing as buyers and asked him to bring a kilogram of the drug to Madhavaram bus terminus.

On Wednesday night, while Viswanathan was waiting at the bus terminus for transaction of the drug, the police team who were in plainclothes surrounded him. As he tried to escape, they chased him down and arrested him. The police also recovered 1 kg of methamphetamine from him. Preliminary inquiries revealed that he sourced the drug from Bengaluru and sold it to dealers in Chennai. Further inquiries are underway to unearth the network of suppliers.

In the past week, the Arumbakkam police have arrested six people for processing the drug and seized 28.09 grams of methamphetamine from them. Apart from this, the Chennai city police busted an illegal laboratory manufacturing meth at Kodungaiyur on Tuesday. Seven men, including four engineering graduates, were arrested. The police recovered 250 grams of the drug along with test tubes, beakers, and other equipment used to manufacture the drug.