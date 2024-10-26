Art for every ability takes centre stage

CHENNAI: Art has a unique way of helping people express what words sometimes can’t. For children and adults with special needs, it’s more than just a creative outlet — it’s a powerful tool to share their thoughts, emotions, and talents. Through their art, they show us that abilities come in many forms, and with the right support, anyone can achieve something beautiful. Their work reminds us to look beyond challenges and focus on the incredible strengths that shine through.

This belief is at the heart of TATTVA 2024, an art exhibition curated by V-Excel Educational Trust, which brings together the artistic talents of special adults from V-Excel and 11 other special schools across Tamil Nadu. The exhibition is more than just a display of paintings and photographs — it is a celebration of the freedom of expression these individuals have discovered through art.

Gayathri Suryanarayanan, center coordinator of Youth Empowerment Services, explains, “Art as such is very therapeutic. We use art a lot in our training programme and as part of our counselling and therapy services. These children and adults have amazing talent, and unless given the exposure and opportunity, we may never get to know about their strengths.”

The artworks, which will be on display at Art Houz, Chennai today, revolve around the theme of the five elements of nature. From vibrant watercolours to striking abstract and figurative works, the exhibition showcases a range of styles and mediums. This year, in addition to paintings, photography has also been included, with 39 photographs alongside over 120 artworks, bringing the total to almost 178 pieces.