Be spooky and safe

CHENNAI: Wednesday’s goth chic deadpan vibes, or channelling some pinkish, ultra-aesthetic Barbie magic? Creepy, and bone-chilling terror of Evil Dead’s Deadites or are you stepping into the galaxy’s limelight as the fierce and mysterious Ahsoka Tano? Oppenheimer, or an ‘alien invasion every time’ vibe? Whatever you pick, hope you’re prepped and ready because spooky season waits for no one!

And while you’re at it, let’s make sure you don’t end the night screaming — no, no, not from fear — but from the sight of your own swollen, red skin. Here’s your makeup safety checklist, so you can slay like Lady Dimitrescu without turning into a skin horror show the next morning.

Before getting into it, Dr Padmaja, senior consultant dermatologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad explains to us why it is important to be cautious of skin during spooky season, saying, “During Halloween, many people go all out with creative costumes and elaborate makeup to get into the spirit.

However, with the increased use of face paints, adhesives, and other cosmetic products, it’s important to be aware of the potential impact these harsh chemicals can have on your skin. Many Halloween makeup products contain ingredients that may not be suitable for prolonged use on sensitive skin. These include preservatives, artificial dyes, and fragrances that can trigger allergic reactions, irritations, or even long-term skin conditions.”