Suspended AR constable held for rape, extortion in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old police constable, who is under suspension, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman and extorting Rs 65,000 from her.

According to sources from Virugambakkam All Women Police Station, the suspect, Bavusha of Tiruchy, was attached to the armed reserve wing of Greater Chennai Police. He was suspended in June this year for involvement in two extortion cases.

On October 17, Preethi (name changed), an employee at a massage parlour, and her husband were at their house, when Bavusha barged inside. Alleging that Preethi was involved in prostitution, he demanded money.

When Preethi’s husband went to get the money, Bavusha allegedly raped her. He then took Rs 50,000 from her and an additional Rs 15,000 from the husband when he returned. Based on a complaint from the couple on Wednesday, the police traced and nabbed him on Friday. After an inquiry, he was sent for judicial remand.