Fake certificate racket busted, Chennai cops arrest two from Hyderabad

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police on Saturday said it has busted a racket in which a company based in Hyderabad was issuing fake education and job experience certificates for people to obtain visas.

The Forgery Investigation Wing (FIW) of the city police’s Central Crime Branch (CCB) began investigation based on a complaint from the Overseas Criminal Investigator of the US consulate in Chennai on October 22.

The complaint said Ajaykumar Bhandari had applied for a work visa by showing a diploma certificate in hotel management issued by Gandhi Institute of Technical and Management and a job experience certificate from Mariott Hotel and convention centre which were found to be fake.

These certificates were allegedly issued by Hyderabad-based firm ‘Dream for Overseas Consultancy Private Ltd’, the complainant said, requesting action against all those who were involved.

After arresting and inquiring Bhandari, police found out about the role of Balanandeshwara Rao, who runs the firm. The FIW’s special team travelled to Hyderabad and arrested Rao and his accomplice Kopse Mahesh (49), who ran Sybell technologies in Nizamabad.

Police said the duo was collecting Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per person for providing fake certificates. Police seized computers, CPUs, laptops, printers, fake seals and mobile phones along with more than 90 fake documents.

An advisory has been issued to the public to avoid approaching unauthorised agents or intermediaries who claim to expedite visa process.