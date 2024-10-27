Gas leak scare in school: TNPCB suspects chemistry lab to be source

CHENNAI: Sources in Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), which is inquiring into the alleged gas leak at a private school in Tiruvottiyur, said on Saturday that the board suspects the school’s chemistry lab to be the source of the leak based on preliminary investigation and circumstantial evidence.

Sources said the impact of the unpleasant odour, which led to breathing difficulties, throat and eye irritation and even fainting of a few students, was confined to a particular part of the school premises located near the lab. However, TNPCB is likely to take another day or two to complete its investigation and submit a report.

“We will initiate action once the report from comes TNPCB. Until then, the school will remain closed,” an official said.

Around 35 students from Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottiyur were treated at nearby hospitals on Friday. A few of them reported throat and eye irritation again on Saturday and were given medications.

Shanthi M (35), a parent of one of the affected students, said, “My daughter who was admitted to the hospital after fainting due to breathing difficulties was discharged on Friday night. However, she experienced persistent throat irritation, and we had to revisit the hospital on Saturday. After undergoing tests, she was given some medications.”

A corporation official told TNIE, “About five to seven students returned to the hospital on Saturday morning with symptoms of throat and eye irritation.” The official confirmed that all the affected students, including those treated at private hospitals and Government Stanley Hospital, have been discharged.

The students began experiencing breathing difficulties and throat irritation around noon on Friday. Sources at the school said that at 2.30pm, students from Class 6 to 10 on a particular floor began fainting, following which they were taken to nearby hospitals.