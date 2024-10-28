A tiny Vishnu temple near an industrial hub

CHENNAI: Vadakkupattu, a small village near Medavakkam, is home to a tiny Vishnu temple dedicated to Sundara Varadaraja Perumal. Located in the centre of the village, this temple, faces east with a small doorway at the entrance which is without a gopuram. The prakaram (enclosure) has the deepa-stambham, bali-pitham and the Garuda mandapam.

Further inside is a small modern mandapam leading to the central sanctum enshrining the principal stone image of Sundara Varadaraja Perumal with consorts Sridevi (Lakshmi) to the right and Bhudevi (Goddess of the Earth) to the left. The deity holds the Sankha and Chakra in His upper hands, while the right lower hand is in abhaya hasta (blessing worshippers) and lower left hand is in uru hasta (placed on the thigh).

In front is the utsava murti (processional image) also worshipped as Sundara Varadaraja Perumal while there is another utsava murti alongside called Adikesava Perumal or Prachina Perumal. The other processional images in worship are those of Adivan Satakopan (the first preceptor — Azhagiya Singar or Jiyar of the Ahobila Math of the 13th-14th centuries AD), and the illustrious Srivaishnava Acharyas, Ramanujacharya and Vedanta Desika.

The sanctum for Goddess Lakshmi worshipped as Sundaravalli Thayar is in the prakaram and faces east. The large tank (pushkarini) known as Kamala Pushkarini is located at the rear of the temple, while the small road perpendicular to the temple has a shrine for Anjaneya.

Many festivals are celebrated in the Sundara Varada Perumal temple which follows the codes of the Pancharatra Agama. These include the Tamil New Year and Pournami in Chittirai (April-May), Avatara Utsavam in Vaikhasi (May-June), Thiruvadipuram in Adi (July-August), Krishna Jayanti in Avani (August-September), ten-day Utsavam for Thayar and Perumal in Purattasi (September-October), Deepavali in Ippasi (October-November), Karttikai Deepam in Karttikai (November-December) and Dhanur Masa Utsavam for 30 days in Margazhi (December-January).