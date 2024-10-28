Breaking news, bending norms

CHENNAI: Imagine a world where every story is told, every voice is heard, and every perspective is valued. What would it look like if women’s narratives took centre stage in journalism? As we navigate an era where information flows freely but often lacks depth and diversity, the question looms large: how can we ensure that women’s experiences and insights shape the stories we tell?

In the lively world of newsrooms, where headlines compete and stories fight for the spotlight, women journalists are making their voices heard. Their journeys are filled with determination, passion, and a deep commitment to uncovering the truth. Yet, they often face challenges in an industry that hasn’t always recognised their contributions.

The recent Alumni Mixer & Panel Discussion: Women Shaping Journalism in India, held at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai on October 25, served as a remarkable platform to explore these very questions. The event began with a heartfelt tribute to Bindu Bhaskar Balaji, a beloved teacher and colleague, by Nalini Rajan, a professor at ACJ.

She reflected on the profound impact Bindu had on her life and the lives of many students, stating, “Over the years, we have lost a few of our students, which has been really devastating, but when a teacher passes away, a whole knowledge system is buried with her.”

Sashi Kumar, chairman of ACJ, emphasised the importance of Bindu’s vision in shaping the curriculum and nurturing female talent in journalism. “ACJ has always prided itself on having more women students than men, and we are very proud of the strong presence of women here,” he noted, highlighting the resilience and success of female journalists against the odds.