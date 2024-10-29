50-year-old auto driver dies after son sets him ablaze inside house, held

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death by his son over an argument inside their house at Tondiarpet on Saturday. Kasimedu police detained the suspect on Monday.

Sources said that over the last few months, K Sathyamoorthy, an auto-rickshaw driver, had a dispute with his 27-year-old son over the latter not landing a job. “On Saturday too, an argument broke out between them, and the son pushed Sathyamoorthy towards a wall. As he collapsed to the ground, the son covered him with clothes and a mat before setting him afire,” a police source said.

He informed his sister about the incident and fled the spot. When Sathyamoorthy’s wife learnt of the attack and rushed home, she found her husband burnt to death. Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A police source said the son was detained on Monday and will be formally arrested after an inquiry.