Are we Deepavali ready?

CHENNAI: Deepavali is an emotion for most of us. The festival of lights is probably the only occasion where the entire family comes together to celebrate. While the approach has changed over the years, there are a few repetitions with regard to getting your homes ready for the festivities, here are a few things you can do this season.
Deep clean, declutter, and donate
The constant ritual for every household during Deepavali has been to deep clean. Alongside which, decluttering — a fresher approach has been adapted to reduce clutter from our spaces by discarding anything that hasn’t been used in a while. Clothes, utensils, stationery — literally anything that you no longer use can be donated.
First impressions are like pizza!
Your entrance is what sets the tone to what one feels while entering your space, make sure it’s inviting. Clean, well-lit, minimal ones work the best! Add a simple toran (door hanging), some light either by lining diyas or using fairy lights and you will be all set to leave an impression.
Fairy it up
Lighting is one of the most important aspects of this festival. From earthy diyas to fairy lights, there is a lot that can change just by getting the lighting right. Bring back the fairy lights! Use them in glass vases, around bookshelves and as string lights lighting up the outdoors and dark corridors. Use it on your table around the décor, accentuating the elements. Let’s get lit up this Deepavali!
Fabric play
India is a country rich in heritage and we rightfully take pride in it. Uplift your soft furnishings, old saris, Bandhini prints, motifs, laces as curtain ties, bring it all out and get your DIY cap on! Use them as table runners, placemats, planter covers and also wall décor. Give your puja room an uplift too by creating a canopy with these fabrics, add a string of pearls or mirrors to complete the look.
What’s cooking?
Kitchens are a really important part of this festival because food is the best form of celebration known to mankind. Make sure your kitchens are clean and organised, use this as an excuse to get rid of all the plastic bags inside bags and the takeout containers. Bring out the special crockery and show it off! Tablescape the scrumptious food in your favourite cutlery, juxtapose candles, décor and vases with fresh flowers to add to the festivities. A pinch of metal accents are always a good idea!
Shades and tints
Gone are the days when only reds and yellows dominated. Today, pastel décor and minimal homes are in vogue. All in all, your space should feel welcoming and light on the eye. Go easy on loud shades and use the occasion to add some more greenery, more the plants, merrier you can make them with fairy lights. From being excited about new outfits and crackers to realising happiness isn’t materialistic, we all have evolved.
Deepavali might mean different things to people but the constants are love, family, togetherness and food! Though the preparation seems tedious, don’t sweat the small stuff because it’s home and that’s where you are loved the most. Hug it out and cheer to a sparkling year ahead!