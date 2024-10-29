Are we Deepavali ready?

CHENNAI: Deepavali is an emotion for most of us. The festival of lights is probably the only occasion where the entire family comes together to celebrate. While the approach has changed over the years, there are a few repetitions with regard to getting your homes ready for the festivities, here are a few things you can do this season.

Deep clean, declutter, and donate

The constant ritual for every household during Deepavali has been to deep clean. Alongside which, decluttering — a fresher approach has been adapted to reduce clutter from our spaces by discarding anything that hasn’t been used in a while. Clothes, utensils, stationery — literally anything that you no longer use can be donated.

First impressions are like pizza!

Your entrance is what sets the tone to what one feels while entering your space, make sure it’s inviting. Clean, well-lit, minimal ones work the best! Add a simple toran (door hanging), some light either by lining diyas or using fairy lights and you will be all set to leave an impression.

Fairy it up

Lighting is one of the most important aspects of this festival. From earthy diyas to fairy lights, there is a lot that can change just by getting the lighting right. Bring back the fairy lights! Use them in glass vases, around bookshelves and as string lights lighting up the outdoors and dark corridors. Use it on your table around the décor, accentuating the elements. Let’s get lit up this Deepavali!