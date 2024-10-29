GCC faces flak from councillors, football players after privatising maintenance of nine football turfs

CHENNAI: Despite facing flak from party councillors, including those from the CPI(M), CPI, AIADMK, and VCK, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) passed a resolution during a council meeting on Tuesday at Ripon Building to privatise artificial football courts in nine locations across the city.

As an impact of the announcement, the football turfs which were used for free by sports persons to practice will now incur charges of Rs 120 per hour for individual players and Rs 1,200 per hour for teams (5+5). The GCC stated that the decision was made to alleviate the corporation's financial burden and with an agreement of fixed revenue-sharing. The GCC will invite tenders to maintain and operate the artificial football courts.

The selected private agency is projected to generate Rs 2.3 crore in revenue annually, with the GCC receiving 40% of this income which is approximately Rs 93 lakhs. The agreement also stipulates that each year, the private agency must increase the GCC’s annual income share by 5%.

In response to the announcement, several football players protested at Amma Park in Saidapet on Tuesday morning. CPIM councillors were also involved in protest by playing football at the Ripon building after council meeting.