In praise of wood

After navigating the auction system, Pradip managed to acquire 10 of the 12 species he had listed. “The average cost came to `140 per cubic foot. Then I learned how to season woods. We had really wonderful results with the grain. This was 30 years ago,” he says. Pradip has since developed an expertise in using “waste woods”, ones that would otherwise be discarded or used for firewood. “It’s nice to know these were otherwise going to get burnt or made into crates. In a sense, we were using waste wood.”

Experience and experimentation improved his knowledge of wood, often challenging conventional choices. “When carpenters hear that you’re not using teak, they either get worried or snobbish, saying, ‘There’s no teak, what’s the point then?’” he says with a laugh. But his resolve remained firm, and he found joy in exploring the possibilities offered by unconventional woods. “The stuff the wood is made of is called lignin, and nobody has figured out how lignin came into being, how this magical material grows naturally and lasts and lasts,” he muses, describing how different woods have their own secrets. “Some have reverse grain, so when you’re carving, you have to discover how it behaves.”

In 1998, after his mother passed away, Pradip moved to Delhi and aimed to transform the house to reflect who he is rather than who his parents were. As part of this renovation, “at great cost, effort, and time, we stripped all the structural timber that was painted green back to reveal the natural grains of the wood,” he recalls. He discovered a local furniture market in Delhi, where timber from trees that did not belong to municipal authorities used to go to be auctioned.

“A man named Wadhawan conducted the auctions, they used to happen in Punjabi. I didn’t attend the auctions; I would go afterward and ask Wadhawan, ‘Bauji, dikhao kya bacha hai,’ meaning ‘Show me what’s left.’ He would introduce me to new types of wood. I bought ten kinds, all considered waste or firewood, which were quite affordable. Next to him was a workshop where we could process the wood and watch the beautiful grains emerge.”