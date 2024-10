Jagadguru arrives, to be in Chennai till November 13

CHENNAI: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Vidhushekhara Bharati Swamigal Sannidhanam arrived at ‘Sudharma’ on Radhakrishnan Salai in Chennai on Monday.

He will attend various programmes during his stay in Chennai. He will be staying at ‘Sudharma’ till early morning on November 6.

His programmes include Mahasankalpam and commencement of Sahasrachandi Mahayagna on October 30 morning, Poornahuti of Sahasrachandi Mahayagna on the forenoon of November 4 and Kumbhabhishekam to Sri Abhinava Ganapathi Aalayam at Pazhavanthangal, Nanganallur in morning of November 6.

He will also visit Bharathi Vidyalaya School in Perumbakkam, Sri Chandramoulisvara Puja by HH Sri Sri Sannidhanam on November 6 afternoon.

He will camp at Sri Sringeri Sankara Math, Krupasankari Street in West Mambalam from November 6 evening to November 7 afternoon, Sringeri Bharathi Vidyashram on Venkatnarayana Road from November 7 to November 12 afternoon, Sharadambal Temple in Meenakshi College in Kodambakkam on November 12 evening and depart to Tirumala on November 13 evening.