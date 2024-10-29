Jeevan Nagar bridge in Adambakkam opened

CHENNAI: Two years after the work order was issued by the Greater Chennai Corporation, construction of the bridge connecting Jeevan Nagar Second Street and Medavakkam Main Road across the Adambakkam Lake Canal has been completed. It was inaugurated by MSME Minister T M Anbarasan on Monday.

The bridge is 76 metres long, including the approach road, and 11.5 metres wide. The structure constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore, will streamline traffic and reduce travel time for residents and commuters in surrounding areas.

Previously, residents of Jeevan Nagar relied on detours via West Karikalan Street and 23rd Street to reach Medavakkam Main Road or St Thomas Mount. With the new bridge in place, peak-hour traffic congestion is expected to ease significantly, allowing for smooth vehicle movement. “The bridge will primarily serve two-wheelers, autos, and cars, though it’s also wide enough to accommodate buses and lorries if needed,” stated S Renuka, Ward councillor 161.

The bridge construction faced delays due to legal obstacles in clearing encroachments along Adambakkam Lake. Following a court petition, three encroachments were removed, allowing the project to progress. The councillor said that further action may also be taken to address remaining encroachments along the lake. The bridge will provide direct access to Medavakkam Main Road for residents from areas, including Thillai Nagar, Nanganallur, and Adambakkam.