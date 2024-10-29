Mother-in-law’s tongue: It’s easier to handle than you think!

CHENNAI: Snake Plant, also known as Dracaena trifasciata or Mother-in-law’s Tongue, is one of the easiest plants to care for, and is great for homes and offices alike. Beyond its low-maintenance nature, it’s also celebrated for its air-purifying abilities, bringing both beauty and health benefits to any space.

Recently, I’ve noticed its popularity skyrocketing, with prices to match — both online and offline. If you’re put off by the premium cost, here’s a tip: ask a friend for a single leaf! This plant propagates easily (more on that below). And to give it the perfect environment and avoid common care mistakes here’s what you should do:

Light and watering needs: Snake plants thrive in low to medium light, making them perfect for dim corners or spaces with limited sunlight. That said, avoid total darkness — no plant enjoys that! Overwatering is a common problem, as their roots are prone to rot. The key is to water sparingly, letting the soil dry out between waterings. Depending on your climate, watering every two-four weeks is usually enough.

Soil and fertiliser: A succulent-type soil mix works best for snake plants, as it provides good drainage and helps prevent soggy roots. These plants aren’t heavy feeders and only need a little fertiliser once or twice a year, preferably during their growing season (spring to summer). A diluted liquid fertiliser is ideal.