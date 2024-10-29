Mother-in-law’s tongue: It’s easier to handle than you think!

CHENNAI: Snake Plant, also known as Dracaena trifasciata or Mother-in-law’s Tongue, is one of the easiest plants to care for, and is great for homes and offices alike. Beyond its low-maintenance nature, it’s also celebrated for its air-purifying abilities, bringing both beauty and health benefits to any space.
Recently, I’ve noticed its popularity skyrocketing, with prices to match — both online and offline. If you’re put off by the premium cost, here’s a tip: ask a friend for a single leaf! This plant propagates easily (more on that below). And to give it the perfect environment and avoid common care mistakes here’s what you should do:
Light and watering needs: Snake plants thrive in low to medium light, making them perfect for dim corners or spaces with limited sunlight. That said, avoid total darkness — no plant enjoys that! Overwatering is a common problem, as their roots are prone to rot. The key is to water sparingly, letting the soil dry out between waterings. Depending on your climate, watering every two-four weeks is usually enough.
Soil and fertiliser: A succulent-type soil mix works best for snake plants, as it provides good drainage and helps prevent soggy roots. These plants aren’t heavy feeders and only need a little fertiliser once or twice a year, preferably during their growing season (spring to summer). A diluted liquid fertiliser is ideal.
Temperature considerations: They prefer moderate temperatures, flourishing between 15-30°C. They’re great for indoor environments but should be kept away from cold drafts.
Common issues: If you notice yellowing or soggy leaves, it’s likely due to overwatering. Make sure your pot has proper drainage, and cut back on watering to prevent root rot.
Propagation tips: Simply cut a healthy leaf into 5-6 inch segments and plant the lower end 3-4 cm deep in soil. After a week, water the soil, and continue watering just once a month. New roots should begin to form in one-two months.
Super tip: This plant’s tolerance for low light makes it a great option for dark hallways or even bathrooms, where other plants might struggle. Its adaptability and resilience make it a must-have for any indoor garden!
Ekta Chaudhary
An author, and founder of Garden Up, a company dedicated to greenifying spaces, Ekta is a trusted voice in the gardening community
