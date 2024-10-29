NCB seizes 2.7 kg of meth in Chennai, arrests Sri Lankan, Manipuri Tamil

CHENNAI: In yet another bust of the narcotic methamphetamine, the Chennai zone of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 2.7 kg of the drug worth Rs 27 crore from two people including a Sri Lankan national from Chennai.

Interestingly, a Manipur-Sri Lankan Tamil link has been established in this case as well, as the other accused arrested is a Tamilian from Moreh, Manipur, who is settled in Chennai now, official sources said.

According to NCB zonal director P Aravindhan, the agency’s sleuths intercepted two people Vijaykumar and Manivannan near the Moolakadai bus stand in North Chennai on October 22 and recovered 1.9 kg of methamphetamine, also known as Ice.

Vijaykumar is a Sri Lankan national who lived in the Kanyakumari refugee camp, an official release from NCB said. He had travelled to Chennai to take custody of the consignment to traffic it to Sri Lanka. Manivannan is a Tamilian originally from Moreh in Manipur, who now lives in Chennai. He had travelled from New Delhi recently by train to deliver the drug which is believed to be sourced from Myanmar and brought into India through the international border in Manipur, sources said.