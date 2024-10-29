Sips of success

CHENNAI: From the vibrant petals of floral arrangements to the rich aroma of spiced chai, Navanethan Ponniah’s entrepreneurial journey is an example of adaptability and innovation. His transition from the floral business to creating chai-making machines showcases creativity.

What began with crafting beautiful bouquets for South Asian weddings evolved into a quest to bring the comforting taste of chai to the Canadian market.

Navanethan, a Tamil from Sri Lanka, began his journey in 1987 when he moved to Canada. He studied fashion marketing and commerce at Concordia University in Montreal, where he was inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit around him.

This led him to explore the South Asian market in Canada, particularly in event management, where he initially introduced flowers and garlands for weddings.

In 2007, Navanethan founded Nitan Group in Montreal, initially focusing on event marketing before evolving into Nitan Florist, specialising in floral arrangements for South Asian weddings. However, the pandemic altered the course of his business. “When Covid hit, all events got postponed or cancelled,” he recalls.

Faced with financial challenges, he pivoted and launched his chai business in 2021.

“Every country has its own chai flavours. The chai we have in India won’t work in Canada,” Navanethan says. His team invested time and resources to develop a unique premix tailored to the Canadian palate, facing challenges along the way. “We lost a lot of containers and palates in the trial-and-error phase,” he admits.