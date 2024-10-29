Sips of success

CHENNAI: From the vibrant petals of floral arrangements to the rich aroma of spiced chai, Navanethan Ponniah’s entrepreneurial journey is an example of adaptability and innovation. His transition from the floral business to creating chai-making machines showcases creativity.
What began with crafting beautiful bouquets for South Asian weddings evolved into a quest to bring the comforting taste of chai to the Canadian market.
Navanethan, a Tamil from Sri Lanka, began his journey in 1987 when he moved to Canada. He studied fashion marketing and commerce at Concordia University in Montreal, where he was inspired by the entrepreneurial spirit around him.
This led him to explore the South Asian market in Canada, particularly in event management, where he initially introduced flowers and garlands for weddings.
In 2007, Navanethan founded Nitan Group in Montreal, initially focusing on event marketing before evolving into Nitan Florist, specialising in floral arrangements for South Asian weddings. However, the pandemic altered the course of his business. “When Covid hit, all events got postponed or cancelled,” he recalls.
Faced with financial challenges, he pivoted and launched his chai business in 2021.
“Every country has its own chai flavours. The chai we have in India won’t work in Canada,” Navanethan says. His team invested time and resources to develop a unique premix tailored to the Canadian palate, facing challenges along the way. “We lost a lot of containers and palates in the trial-and-error phase,” he admits.
Navanethan’s connection to his roots remains strong. “I draw inspiration from my Sri Lankan heritage, especially in the spices we use,” he says. His tagline, “Refresh your day with authentic taste,” reflects with customers seeking a familiar flavour. “It’s about health too. The spices we use help build our immune system,” he adds.
Nitan Chai offers an impressive range of products designed to elevate the tea and coffee experience.
One of the standout offerings is the 2 Flavor Nitan Chai Machine, which delivers chai and coffee in mere seconds. This cutting-edge vending machine allows users to brew from four distinct flavour canisters simultaneously, maximising efficiency without compromising on taste. Coffee lovers will appreciate the Nitan Filter Coffee, crafted from dark-roasted coffee beans blended with a hint of chicory.
This South Indian specialty delivers a robust flavour profile that can be enjoyed black or with sweetened condensed milk, capturing the essence of traditional South Indian coffee culture. For those looking for a comforting beverage, the Nitan Cardamom Chai blends the robustness of black tea with warm, citrusy notes of cardamom, creating a rich and satisfying drink that invites you to savour each flavourful sip.
The response from the Canadian audience has been positive. “Honestly, everyone is loving it. It’s a tough market with a lot of competition, but our brand has gained recognition,” he shares with pride. With over 500 locations across Canada and plans for further expansion, Nitan Chai is quickly becoming a household name.
Navanethan’s mission extends beyond profit - he wishes to bring a taste of home to the South Asian diaspora while fostering a customer-first approach and supporting his employees.
As the brand continues to grow, he envisions expanding into India, creating a different concept than what they have in Canada. He also aims to support aspiring entrepreneurs in his home country through awareness programmes, sharing his journey and encouraging them to pursue their dreams.